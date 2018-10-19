AR-Ab and 8 Others Hit With Federal Drug Charges

Just last week, AR-Ab took to Instagram and shared a video asking his fans what they would think of an AR-Ab and Beanie Sigel project, which from the comment section, his fans were all about hearing.

Now, according to Complex, and a Department of Justice news release Thursday, AR-Ab (real name Abdul West) is being alleged in the superseding indictment of being a leader of a drug trafficking organization in Philly.

Per the DOJ‘s news release:

“The charges alleged in the superseding indictment are extremely serious, and if convicted, these defendants are facing major jail time,” U.S Attorney William M. McSwain said. “The investigation and prosecution of drug trafficking organizations remains a high priority of this Office and the Department of Justice. We are committed to doing everything we can to keep our streets safe and stop the flow of these deadly drugs into our communities.”

“Charges include allegations that West and the other defendants operated a “trafficking network” between March 2017 and June 2018. A search of a property owned by West in September 2017 resulted in the discovery of crack, heroin, methamphetamine, a handgun, and an estimated $8,000 in cash. A search of a different property, this one done by the FBI, produced additional cocaine and methamphetamine, as well as an additional $20,000 in cash.”

The superseding indictment charges are as followed:

conspiracy to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine

280 grams or more of crack

50 grams or more of methamphetamine

100 grams or more of heroin

Additional individual charges include possession with intent to distribute, meth distribution, and unlawful firearm possession.

The following individuals, all of Philadelphia, have been charged via HipHopWired:

Abdul West, a/k/a “Assault Rifle Ab,” “AR-Ab,” “El Patron,” “the Goon,”

Jamaal Blanding, a/k/a “Bionickhaz,” “Khaz,” “Deangelo Smith,”

Jameel Hickson, a/k/a “Meliano,” “OG,”

Richard Chase Hoover, a/k/a “Boog,”

Dontez Stewart, a/k/a “Taz,”

Amir Boyer, a/k/a “Mulla,”

Daryl Baker, a/k/a “Shotti,”

Hans Gadson, a/k/a “NoBrakes Bras,” and

Dennis Harmon.

If convicted, AR-Ab and the others are looking at major jail time.

AR-Ab and 8 Others Hit With Federal Drug Charges was originally published on boomphilly.com

