The DMV
Early Voting Starts Today In Maryland

MD Primary

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Maryland voters can get a head start at the polls Thursday morning, with early voting.

Early voting centers open today until November 1st and the weekends, from 10:00 a.m until 8:00 p.m.

If you still need to register to vote, go to an early voting center and bring a document that proves where you live.

 

