Maryland voters can get a head start at the polls Thursday morning, with early voting.
Early voting centers open today until November 1st and the weekends, from 10:00 a.m until 8:00 p.m.
If you still need to register to vote, go to an early voting center and bring a document that proves where you live.
BaltimoreCBS Local
Early Voting Starts Today In Maryland
