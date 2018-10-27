H.E.R. “It’s About Lifting Each Other Up” [#KYSFest Exclusive]

H.E.R.‘s amazing 2018 continues with 7 Soul Train nominations before her debut album will be released. With all the success that the singer has received, how does she stay grounded? H.E.R. shares her feelings on how she maintains her low-profile while sticking with the music and her relationship with fellow singer Ella Mai!

It’s about lifting each other up and that’s what happened at the first annual KYS Fest!

