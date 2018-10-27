How Does Jacquees Stay Grounded? [#KYSFest Exclusive]

Jacquees put on one heck of a show at the First Annual KYS Fest. Not only did Quees burn the stage with fellow artist TK Kravitz, but he also surprised the crowd by bringing out the DMV’s own Wale for their song “Black Bonnie.”

With everything going on with the up and coming superstar how does he stay grounded? Jacquees gives Dominique Da Diva the exclusive.

