Nicki Minaj Tells Steve Madden To “Eat A D*ck” For Calling Her A Liar

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B‘s beef is supposedly settled but now the Queens rapper has Steve Madden in her crosshairs. After Nicki stated she turned down a deal with the fashion brand, its Twitter account called her a liar but the receipts showed otherwise.

There are a lot of moving parts here, so bear with us. During Cardi B’s 11-video (and now-deleted) Instagram video rant, she talks about turning down a deal with Diesel that eventually went to Minaj. In a tweet, Minaj added that she too has turned down deals as to take a bit of her rival’s shine.

“Same thing with Steve Madden. Irv Gotti asked me to do that deal several times. I passed. You never hear me talking bout things like this. [S]he rlly thought she was doing smthn talking about turning down deals,” Minaj wrote but not before ending the tweet writing, “BABY GIRL WRITE A RAP!”

Steve Madden’s Twitter account apparently caught wind of Minaj saying she turned down a deal writing in a tweet on Tuesday (Oct. 30, “@NICKIMINAJ you can’t turn down an offer that was never made. #StopLying.”

Before long, 50 Cent hopped into the drama and posted a quote from a 2015 VIBE interview with Madden in where the designer says he wished he could have worked with Minaj instead of Iggy Azalea on a campaign. Minaj had the receipts ready.

🤔 @SteveMadden thought I was lying you dumb fuck. You, Irv & Gee Roberson came to my house in MALIBU BEGGING me to do the deal. I said no. You then did a deal w/Iggy & she hated the pics you used & went in on you online. Im sure Irv told you to post this lie. Respond to @50cent https://t.co/KQs7IzoVdi — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) October 31, 2018

“@SteveMadden thought I was lying you dumb f*ck. You, Irv & Gee Roberson came to my house in MALIBU BEGGING me to do the deal. I said no. You then did a deal w/Iggy & she hated the pics you used & went in on you online. Im sure Irv told you to post this lie. Respond to @50cent,” Minaj tweeted. Azalea then chimed in with a now-deleted tweet of her own stating “This is facts.”

After the dust settled, Nicki Minaj saluted 50 Cent and Iggy Azalea for having her back in the whole affair.

Thank you @IGGYAZALEA for confirming the truth about hoe nigga Steve Madden. ya see when ya do clownery? The clown comes back to bite 🤣 — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) October 31, 2018

Madden then tried to smooth things over between the formerly feuding female rappers, but it was a case of too little, too late.

Eat a dick nigga. You lied on me cuz it was the trendy thing 2do! Ain’t nobody buyin that clown shit. We couldn’t work together cuz I said the shoes were ugly. You see how when you do clownery it comes back to bite? WE NOT BUYING IT!!!!!! Respond to 50 instead of picking on women https://t.co/i6broZ6HB6 — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) October 31, 2018

