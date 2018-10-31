Early Thursday morning (Oct. 25) Tyler, the Creator caught a break when he was able to avoid serious injury after being involved in a car crash in Los Angeles.

Page Six is reporting that the Flower Boy artist totaled his Tesla Model X SUV when he slammed it into a parked Honda CR-V near the UCLA campus in western LA. Though his car was wrecked, luckily Tyler was able to walk away from the crash without suffering any kind of harm.

The Blast was able to get a screen grab of a post where the 27-year-old spoke about the accident before he took it down. In the caption for the post the Creator wrote, “My big doopy ass usually goes to sleep at 10:30 (I wake up at 7 ear morn) and guess who wanted to finish music super late and dosed off for a few seconds while driving home, im a dumb ass bitch but lil mama don’t have a scratch I’m lucky.”

Word to everything Flower Boy must be walking around with a four-leaf clover, b.

Tyler, the Creator Escapes Serious Injury After Crashing His SUV Into A Parked Car was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: