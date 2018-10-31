Remember when Vince Staples started a gofundme page for anyone that wanted to give him money to stop rapping? Looks like he had good reason to shut that page down as he’s taken to Twitter to announce that he’s got some new material on the way.
After months of radio silence from the Prima Donna rapper he suddenly announced that we’d get some new Vince Staples this week.
In a follow up tweet he revealed the names of the special guest appearances fans could expect to hear on his unnamed project including Jay Rock, Lil Fade and T Raw.
And then he followed that tweet with another that detailed some of the subject matter such as street gangs and the different races that make up the United States.
Needless to say, it sounds like Vince Staples got some sh*t to say on his upcoming project. While we don’t know what the upcoming album will be called, Vince did take to IG to announce that it would be dropping this Thursday at 9pm while sharing a throwback photo of himself in a D-boy pose.
View this post on Instagram
As artists we are nothing without the fans. I took time off from recording my next album to make a very special project dedicated to my biggest fan and supporter since day one. He said he needed something that represented him and where he comes from so here it is. Thank you for years of loyalty, I do this for people like you. See you all Thursday @ 9pm Poppy Street Time!
Vince Staples Announces New Project Dropping This Week was originally published on hiphopwired.com