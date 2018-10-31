Remember when Vince Staples started a gofundme page for anyone that wanted to give him money to stop rapping? Looks like he had good reason to shut that page down as he’s taken to Twitter to announce that he’s got some new material on the way.

After months of radio silence from the Prima Donna rapper he suddenly announced that we’d get some new Vince Staples this week.

GOOD MORNING CITCH WE GOT NEW VINCE STAPLES THIS FRIDAY — Vince Staples (@vincestaples) October 29, 2018

In a follow up tweet he revealed the names of the special guest appearances fans could expect to hear on his unnamed project including Jay Rock, Lil Fade and T Raw.

WOW! This new Vince Staples will feature the likes of California legends such as Vince Staples, Lil Fade, Kamaiyah, Jay Rock, T Raw, Vince from Poppy AND MANY MORE !!! — Vince Staples (@vincestaples) October 29, 2018

And then he followed that tweet with another that detailed some of the subject matter such as street gangs and the different races that make up the United States.

We will cover topics such as Crips , Bloods, Eses, Asians, Dominicans, Puerto Rican’s, White Boys, Jamaicans !!! — Vince Staples (@vincestaples) October 29, 2018

Needless to say, it sounds like Vince Staples got some sh*t to say on his upcoming project. While we don’t know what the upcoming album will be called, Vince did take to IG to announce that it would be dropping this Thursday at 9pm while sharing a throwback photo of himself in a D-boy pose.

Vince Staples Announces New Project Dropping This Week was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: