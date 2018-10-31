CLOSE
Recipe: Rickey Smiley’s Red Velvet Crumble Peach Cobbler

It’s well known that Rickey can throw down in the kitchen and this season, he’s bringing his passion to a brand new online cooking show. Following each episode at 9/8C, Rickey will keep you laughing while he prepares his favorite mouthwatering recipes on TV One’s new digital series “Cooking Up Comedy” available on TVOne.tv/CookingUpComedy and Facebook. Get the recipe for his Red Velvet Crumble Peach Cobbler below!

Ingredients

  • 4 cups peeled, sliced peaches
  • 2 cups sugar, divided
  • 1/2 cup water
  • 8 tablespoons butter
  • 1 1/2 cups self-rising flour
  • 1 1/2 cups heavy cream
  • Ground cinnamon
  • Brown Sugar
  • Red velvet Oreo cookies
  • Peach Ice cream to top optional
  • Whip cream optional

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
  • Combine the peaches, 1 cup sugar, and water in a saucepan and mix well. Bring to a boil and simmer for 10 minutes. Remove from the heat
  • Put the butter in a 3-quart baking dish and place in oven to melt
  • Mix remaining 1 cup sugar, flour, and milk slowly to prevent clumping. Pour mixture over melted butter. Do not stir. Spoon fruit on top, gently pouring in syrup. Sprinkle top with ground cinnamon & gram cracker crust, if using. Batter will rise to top during baking. Bake for 30 to 45 minutes
  • Remove from oven and top with Red velvet crumbled cookies
  • To serve, scoop onto a plate and serve with your choice of whipped cream or vanilla ice cream

Food Stylist/Recipes provided by Chef Jernard. Food Photographer Terrance Rushin.

