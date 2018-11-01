Summerella talks with DJ Money about YouTube BlackFanFest, Music Career and More…

DJ Money from the Angie Ange Morning Show sat down with YouTube and Social Media Star Summerella during her trip to Washington D.C. for YouTube’s Black Fan Fest.

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Summerella, is an American singer and social media celebrity. She became famous with her comic skills on the six-second comedy platform called ‘Vine.’ Since then she has continued to grow massive audiences on YouTube and Instagram. While chatting with DJ Money they spoke about how she began her career and what she did to grow her Instagram & YouTube audience. They discussed whether she enjoys Music or Comedy more, and her favorite spots to hang out in while in Atlanta.

Summerella is definitely one to keep your eye out for as this young star continues to rise.

Latest…

Also On 93.9 WKYS: