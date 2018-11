You may be looking at your next President.

Multi-millionaire Mogul Akon is considering running for President in 2020. He recently did an interview saying,

“I’ve been thinking about running for 2020 very seriously. But I didn’t want to just do it because I feel like I want to continue doing what I’m doing and hope that builds me enough momentum (for people) to say, “You know what, if you run we’ll support you.”

