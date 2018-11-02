Oprah Winfrey is the latest of a long line of celebs to endorse Stacey Abrams for Governor of Georgia, but she took it a step further. After her sit down interview with Stacey Abrams, that drew thousands of spectators, Oprah decided to hit the streets and knock on doors in Atlanta to show her support for Abrams. Check out the video below as Oprah surprises a homeowner and urges her to vote.

Oprah Knocks On Your Doors In Atlanta With A Message [VIDEO] was originally published on hotspotatl.com

