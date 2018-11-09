Snoop Dogg & DJ Money Talk Mac Miller, Love for Chuck Brown, Unreleased Album with Raheem DeVaughn and More…

Follow AngieAngeAm On Twitter: Follow @AngieAngeAm

Stories on stories on stories. DJ Money sat down with the legend Snoop D-O double G, while he was here in the DMV for his new stage play “Redemption of a Dogg”.

Since Money has known Snoop for many years, they were able to reminisce on tour adventures, Mac Miller, Chuck Brown and more! DJ Money also gave his honest opinion on Snoop’s DJ skills. Uncle Snoop was definitely in a good mood that early in the morning and no one needed to ask why. That’s something about Snoop that will never be surprising.

What did surprise the Morning show crew this week were the poll results from the midterm elections. Bakari Sellers stopped by the show to talk about what happened and why. “It’s not all bad” Bakari says reassuring us that things will get better and to look on the bright side. Election results are still coming in so hopefully change will continue.

Written By: BreAnna Holmes (Angie Ange in the Morning Digital Producer)

