Want An On-Air Interview With Little Bacon Bear?

Copyright © 2018 Interactive One, LLC.
All Rights Reserved
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
View this post on Instagram
If your DM starts with: “Yo check out ___” “I need this on the radio” “Aye bruh I just dropped ___” Read this flyer 😬 This is the only way to get your song on the air. Only way to get an interview with me + a website feature! #KYSVS
A post shared by 💕✨ BACON BEAR ✨💕 (@littlebaconbear) on Apr 10, 2018 at 5:16pm PDT
If your DM starts with: “Yo check out ___” “I need this on the radio” “Aye bruh I just dropped ___” Read this flyer 😬 This is the only way to get your song on the air. Only way to get an interview with me + a website feature! #KYSVS
A post shared by 💕✨ BACON BEAR ✨💕 (@littlebaconbear) on Apr 10, 2018 at 5:16pm PDT
SIGN UP FOR THE 93.9 WKYS NEWSLETTER