Stream DMV’s Own – Alex Vaughn’s Sophomore-EP “The Shift”

Hey y’all –

Now I feel like I say this often but really this time… Alex Vaughn is my favorite! She exemplifies the term “Prince George’s County finest”. As a young black woman, I identify with Alex’s gripes with everything from traffic on the beltway to relationships to money. I feel her when she talks about the process of rebuilding one’s self daily! Following up her first EP, ‘The 4AM Mix’, Alex is applying pressure to the necks of R&B singers both locally and nationally. She writes, produces, plays the piano, and provides a refreshing twist on the ‘female R&B sound’ right now. This new project ‘The Shift’ comes several months after initial release of her single “Blessings”. In addition to a remix of ‘Blessings’, The Shift EP is comprised of 8 original tracks; featuring local artists Kora the Artist and Odd Mojo.

She is also a winner of KYS Versus, a competitive on-air segment. Link to that interview found below.

My money is on Alex Vaughn’s ‘The Shift’. If you want to take the musical journey of a young black woman in the DC area, just trying to get it right, stream the album!

– Bacon

Li

