Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Agents Claim They Didn’t Fleece Him Out Of Coins

Despite all of his success, Tekashi 6ix9ine, or Tekashi69 if you’re nasty, has been aligned with the struggle in epic ways. After firing his whole team and canceling a tour, agents for the “Fefe” rapper say they didn’t finesse him out of owed coins and say he lacks an understanding of how money works.

The Blast reports:

The “Gummo” rapper canceled his tour earlier this week and said he fired his whole team. He also went on “The Breakfast Club” and claimed that he was only getting a few hundred thousand dollars out of a pot of $3.5 million. 6ix9ine said when he refused to take the stage, he was threatened with possible harm being brought on his mother.

We’re told the booking agents made it clear that nobody threatened Tekashi or his mother, and claim that all business done was above-board. As for the money, sources involved in the negotiations tell us Tekashi does not understand how fees and expenses work when organizing a nationwide tour.

Our sources say the normal percentages were divided up for all the people working tirelessly to organize the tour, including managers, crew, equipment and LOTS of security. We’re told the cut Tekashi was to receive was “very standard.”

Our source insisted one of the big issues with money was that Tekashi apparently has a hard time understanding numbers, even when it comes to counting his own stacks of cash.

Well it looks like Tekashi either needs to get to studying economics or make sure he vets whoever gets hired next as to not run into a potential struggle in the future.

Photo: Getty

