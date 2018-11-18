Flava Rants On The Washington Redskins

Well, here we go. First, they showed up sleepwalking, then when they finally woke up they did not protect the quarterback Alex Smith. Yes, I am talking about our Washington Redskins. Now I’m no major football head but I know when they team is not focused. Despite what some of my colleagues and friends say, the Redskins have the ability to win games but some choose to take “L’s”. Why is that? Rhetorical question. Let’s just hope we can when our personal Super Bowl against Dallas in Dallas.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: