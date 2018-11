My mom called me this Morning to tell me I’m on Forbes . Woooooohh !!!!!!!!!!!

EYEamPressDt — TACOBELLA (@Rico_nastyy) November 13, 2018

Can I get a yaaaaas!? Rico Nasty has been a true joy to watch grow! She’s a young black mother; proud product of Prince George’s who just made Forbes’ 30 under 30. Still going strong from her debut project ‘Nasty’ – Rico is showing that she ain’t playing and intends to keep pushing! Peep her full Forbes article here:

