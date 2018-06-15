Stream Rico Nasty’s Debut Album “Nasty”

At midnight – DMV’s own Rico Nasty, rapper and fashionista dropped her brand new album “Nasty”. Earlier, Rico called in and we dropped her single “Countin Up” as a world premiere, on air! Where better than to do it than home, right? She’s a Maryland-native, fresh off her Fader magazine cover. Everyone is excited to see what Rico will do next. I’m super excited to see what she’ll do but thus far, gaining support has not been hard for her.

Peep the new album via Apple Music RIGHT HERE

Listen Via Spotify RIGHT HERE

Also On 93.9 WKYS: