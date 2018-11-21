[Music Video] Ari Lennox x J. Cole – Shea Butter Baby (From “Creed II: The Album”)

If you’re a Rocky fan like me, you’re going to love that the studios reached out to Dreamville’s Ari Lennox and J. Cole to lead their soundtrack with “Shea Butter Baby.” The film series has already captured Best Picture, Best Director, Best Film Editing Academy awards, and Rocky III’s theme song “Eye Of The Tiger” was nominated for The Academy’s “Best Original Song”. With the continuum’s credible list of awards and nominations, the highly anticipated Creed II is already receiving at 78% approval rating from Rotten Tomatoes.

Washington DC’s, Ari Lennox, leads the vocals in “Shea Butter Baby”, as the lyric video takes you through a quick preview of the love relationship between Adonis “Donnie” Creed, played by Michael B Jordan, & love-interest, Bianca Porter, played by Tessa Thompson.

