20 year-old Compton rapper, Roddy Ricch, has been attracting the ears of many with his melodic presence and motivational lyrics. “Every Season“ is the follow-up singe to his’ Die Young record, and has already caught crazy momentum since the October release. For the West Coast rapper, the future is looking brighter than the his past, since August, artists like Meek Mill recognized the talent, and you can definitely anticipate some dope features!

Also On 93.9 WKYS: