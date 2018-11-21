[Video] Ella Mai Performs “Boo’d Up” & “Trip” For SNL Debut

The 10 Summer‘s artist Ella Mai makes her debut on Saturday Night Live! Over the weekend she performed her two breakthrough records “Trip”, which has lately reached platinum status, and “Boo’d Up” rolling into it’s 3rd platinum certification. In just a few weeks after the release, the R&B golden child’s self-entitled album moved up to Gold status from it initial first week sales, which were 69,000 sold (17,000 in pure album sales). Ella Mai will be performing at Silver Spring’s Fillmore venue on March 15th of 2019; below are the rest of her debut tour dates beginning in January!