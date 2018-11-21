15 Must-See Black Sports Movies Before You See “Creed II”

Creed II is the 8th movie of the Rocky series since 1976. In the film, Michael B. Jordan (Adonis Creed) plays the son of Rocky Balboa’s longtime gym partner and best friend, Apollo Creed. Since the first release of Creed in 2015, the change of main characters was a big shift in the Rocky timeline! Obviously because the main focus is now a young black boxer, of present day Philadelphia. The debut of Michael B. Jordan as Adonis Creed smashed the box office, waging in $173.6 million. On the week of 2018’s Thanksgiving, Creed II is set to hit theatres everywhere. In lieu of the 8th Rocky film, I’ve comprised a list of 15 sport films, with black lead actors, you must see before Creed II hits the big screen!

Like Mike (2002) (Shad Moss & Morris Chestnut) Pride (2007) (Terrence Howard & Bernie Mac)

3. The Express (2008) (Rob Brown)

4. 42 (2013) (Chadwick Boseman)

5. The Program (1993) (Halle Berry & Omar Epps)

6. White Men Can’t Jump (1992) (Wesley Snipes & Woody Harrelson)

7. Cool Runnings (1993) (Leon Robinson & Malik Yoba)

8. Ali (2001) (Will Smith)

9. Coach Carter (2005) (Samuel L. Jackson)

10. Space Jam (1996) (Michael Jordan)

11. Above The Rim (1994) (Duane Martin & Tupac Shakur)

12. Love & Basketball (2000) (Sanaa Lathan & Omar Epps)

13. He Got Game (1998) (Ray Allen & Denzel Washington)

14. Remember The Titans (2000) (Denzel Washington & Wood Harris)

15. Creed (2015) (Michael B. Jordan & Sylvester Stallone)

Also On 93.9 WKYS: