Instagram Cracking Down On “Influencers” Whose Follower Counts Are The Jig

If you are out there padding your Instagram stats time is definitely up for you. The photo-sharing app announced via its blog that it will be cracking down on users who use third-party apps to boost their likes and comments with fake followers.

All you faux-influencers, it’s a wrap for you.

Instagram will no longer tolerate what it describes as “inauthentic activity” on its platform. In the blog post, the Facebook-owned company announced it is focusing on its user’s use of third-party apps to artificially increase follower counts to grow their audience.

To tackle the issue, Instagram will alert accounts guilty of the behavior by sending an in-app message informing them that it “has removed the inauthentic likes, follows and comments given by their account to others.” It will also suggest the user change their password to help secure their account.

Per Instagram:

“It is our responsibility to ensure these experiences aren’t disrupted by inauthentic activity. Starting today, we will begin removing inauthentic likes, follows and comments from accounts that use third-party apps to boost their popularity. We’ve built machine learning tools to help identify accounts that use these services and remove the inauthentic activity. This type of behavior is bad for the community, and third-party apps that generate inauthentic likes follows and comments violate our Community Guidelines and Terms of Use.”

So if you happen to stop by your favorite “influencers” Instagram page and you see their follower numbers have taken a hit you know exactly what happened. The jig is officially up now.

