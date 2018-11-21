Lupe Fiasco To Perform Entire ‘Food & Liquor’ Album Next Year

Lupe Fiasco burst onto the scene and captivated mainstream audiences with his studio album debut Food & Liquor back in 2006, boosted by the infectious “Kick Push” and the Jill Scott-assisted “Daydreamin’” singles. Next year in Los Angeles, the Chicago rapper and businessman will perform the entire album in its entirety in an exclusive concert.

As reported by Pitchfork, the 36-year-old MC has decided to reach back to revive the album just as he has done in the past. In 2011, Lupe re-released Food & Liquor, adding four new tracks to the mix. In 2011, he also released a video for the track “Just Might Be O.K.” as well.

In a statement, Lupe shared his excitement about bringing the album back to life in this fashion.

“The fans have been asking for it for a long time and the time finally felt right,” Lupe said. “This album speaks to a really interesting, but special time in my career and it’s cool to be able to share that in a new way with everyone.”

Lupe Fiasco dropped his seventh studio album, Drogas Wave, this past September. It serves as the follow-up to February 2017’s Drogas Light.

The concert takes place at The Novo venue on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. For tickets and more, click here.

