Mashonda Tifrere talks about “The Blend Book”, Alicia Keys, gives advice & more!

Transformative! That is the word that Mashonda Tifrere uses to describe her journey to get to where she is now.

Mashonda joined Angie Ange to speak about her new book “The Blend Book”. She was able to give listeners a little taste of what they will learn from her book, “people (who have read the book) say that wow you just dive right in”. Mashonda didn’t want to leave anything out, this was a part of her therapy which Angie is a strong advocate for, “I believe everyone should try therapy”.

Mashonda also gave advice for other people who would like to blend their families. She says there is a difference between Co-parenting and blending the families together. She noticed that son could feel the strain between her and Swizz Beatz and she didn’t like that, “Can we at least be cordial because our child wants to see us get along”. She wanted anyone to know who is in the same situation to use to use the child in a positive way. If the father really loves their daughter or son they will make things work. That is how Mashonda, Swizz Beatz, Alicia Keys and their children have become a permanently Blended family.

Written: BreAnna Holmes

