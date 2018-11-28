[New Album] #SagittariusSZN Surprise Mixtapes From Trey Songz, “11” & “28”

Happy birthday to Trey Songz! Before all the annual celebrations officially begin, the Virginian veteran artist dropped off 2 studio mixtapes simultaneously and unannounced. Fans are anxious for the 8th studio album the Sagittarius, and so the projects were confused as albums; that was debunked by Songz, himself.

But these just mixtapes 🤷🏽‍♂️ 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/Jv2A0UoHmy — Trey Songz (@TreySongz) November 28, 2018

11 & 28 hit the streaming world and social media has already posted their opinions of their approvals. The double-disc project is equipped with 10 original records on each disc, including 13 surprise features from Shy Glizzy, Tory Lanez, Ty-Dolla Sign, Jeremih & Swae Lee.

Just in time for the season of cuddling, on 11, Trey Songz single-handedly maneuvers through the records in his signature sensual sound, with plenty of panty droppers and bed rockers.

28 is nearly the complete opposite.

