” data-medium-file=”https://ionehiphopwired.files.wordpress.com/2018/11/154351525426.jpg?quality=80&strip=all&w=300&strip=all data-large-file=”https://ionehiphopwired.files.wordpress.com/2018/11/154351525426.jpg?quality=80&strip=all&w=700&strip=all class=”wp-image-787838″ src=”https://ionehiphopwired.files.wordpress.com/2018/11/154351525426.jpg?w=600&quality=80&strip=all alt=”Shanetta Yvette Wilson” width=”600″ height=”400″ /> Source: Broward County Sheriff’s Office / Broward County Sheriff’s Office

Florida is doing its Florida thing again, and this one is a little, shall we say, odiferous. A woman passed gas while, you guessed it, waiting in line at a store, offending a man behind her and an argument between the pair led to Shanetta Yvette Wilson pulling out a shank to settle the beef.

Yahoo! Lifestyle reports:

Shanetta Yvette Wilson, 37, of Dania Beach, Fla., was waiting in line at a Dollar General when she passed gas. The customer standing by her, John Walker, allegedly took offense and the two got in a verbal dispute “in reference to the defendant farting loudly,” according to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office complaint affidavit.

In response, Wilson allegedly pulled a small “lock back knife” from her purse, opened the knife and told the victim she was going to “gut” him. According to the police report, she pulled back her right hand, which was holding the knife, in a position to attack the victim.

According to the affidavit, Walker was “in fear that he was going to be stabbed by the defendant.”

Wilson was later arrested near the store and identified by the man. She was taken to the Paul Rein Detention Facility in Pompano Beach and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.

Hopefully, her cellmates are OK with a little flatulence here and there. Can’t be out here catching fades over farts.

—

Photo: Broward County Sheriff’s Office

Farting In Florida: Woman Arrested For Pulling Knife On Man After Passing Gas On Him was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: