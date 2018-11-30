Jay-Z Addresses Kanye West Again On The Meek Mill Track “What’s Free”

While the Jay-Z/Kanye West issue isn’t surrounded by your normal “rap beef” issues, it’s starting to become a deeper issue between the two Rap God’s. On Friday, Meek Mill released his highly anticipated album “Championships” and people are eagerly awaiting to hear the track with Jigga and MMG Boss Rick Ross. While Rozay and Milly both had stellar verses, Hov stole the show with his black power rhymes but his lyrics aimed at Ye hit hard.

On the track Jay spoke on Yeezy’s love for the MAGA hat and being used to split the community saying: No red hat, don’t Michael and Prince me and Ye/They separate you when you got Michael and Prince’s DNA/I ain’t one of these house n***as you bought/My house like a resort, my house bigger than yours/My spo—c’mon, man—my route better of course

It’s starting to look like a reunion between The Throne would be a longshot.

You can stream Meek’s new album now on all major streaming services, including Apple Music/iTunes.

