Black GIrl Magic in Class

Sometimes daily news can’t always be taken so seriously. On Angie Ange in the Morning, we have a segment called “Silly Ass News” featuring stories that make you say “Whaaaaatttt?!!!”

Today in SAN, we learned that teens definitely do not have the power. When one teen didn’t want to go to the dentist, their mother did not let that stop the ride. Literally the child rode on the roof of the car. In other silly stuff with a car, a man was pulled over for drunk driving. When questioned, the man states that he drank so much because the Jets, NFL team, loss horribly. DJ Money shared this story and said that he understands how some of these football games will make you drink BUT he emphasizes that you should not drink and drive. Even Black Girl Magic couldn’t save you from a DUI.

Speaking of Black Girl Magic, Chey Parker brought a story about a teacher who had to calm down one of her student’s majesty. A young girl was apparently using her magic too much and was making the other students in her class feel bad. The teacher politely reached out to her parents but the Angie Ange Morning Show crew figured that her mother told her to keep saying it. Uplifting her young queen. Hopefully she is using her powers for good and not to cut the lunch line.

