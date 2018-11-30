Yvonne Orji Talks Podcast and Insecure with Angie Ange

Follow AngieAngeAm On Twitter: Follow @AngieAngeAm

It’s always a great feeling being recognized by the community that raised you. Yvonne Orji who has made her claim to fame as Molly on Insecure, joined the show to talk the upcoming season on HBO and her live podcast recording at her alma mater, George Washington University.

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

“Angie, I have been listening to you since my humble beginnings.” Yvonne shared some of her memories from growing up in PG county and how being African makes her so proud everyday. DJ Money had to stir the pot a little bit and asked Yvonne, who has the best Jollof Rice? Yvonne didn’t delay in saying that it all began with Nigeria! It was great getting to know Yvonne as she continues to grow in her career and in life.

A few weeks back we used Yvonne for our Morning Motivation and she spoke about following her inner compass. Yvonne added onto that message today and said Jesus, God and the Holy Spirit have all been her guide in getting her to where she is now. We are excited to see her live on Saturday for her “Jesus & Jollof” Live Podcast recording! See you there!

Latest…

Also On 93.9 WKYS: