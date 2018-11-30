Words, Beat, and Life – Juste Debout

Follow AngieAngeAm On Twitter: Follow @AngieAngeAm

Mazi Mutafa, the Executive Director of Words, Beats, and Life stopped by the Angie Ange Morning Show to discuss the event they are having this weekend.

WHAT: WASHINGTON, DC, November 26, 2018—On Sunday, December 2, 2018, the Washington, DC-based Hip-Hop nonprofit Words Beats & Life (WBL) will host the awe-inspiring return of Juste Debout to the United States, bringing a day of high intensity preselection dance battles to the nation’s capital. Following rapid rounds of dance duos competing in four categories—Hip-Hop, House, Locking, and Popping—for a panel of renowned judges, four extraordinary teams of two will earn an all-expenses paid trip to Paris, France to compete at the Juste Debout world finals on Sunday, March 3, 2019. This is the first stop on the Juste Debout tour and the only opportunity in The Americas for dancers to earn their place at the finals.

The eight winning dancers will represent their crews at the legendary Juste Debout main event at the AccorHotels Area in Paris, joining today’s best urban dancers from international destinations such as Bangkok, Shanghai, Barcelona, Abidjan, Antwerp, Tokyo, Seoul, Milan, Geneva, London, and more cities worldwide. Now in its 17th year, “Juste Debout” roughly translates to “standing only”, a nod to the organization’s roots uplifting and celebrating the diversity of urban dance forms. The massive Juste Debout world tour culminates in a riveting competition that unites more than 4,000 dancers from 15 cities and 15,000 spectators from around the world in Paris each spring. Finalists are selected following three months of international preselections.

A look at the 2018 Juste Debout World Finals:

Juste Debout Washington visitors can expect:

High intensity two versus two urban dance battles with today’s top artists

World renowned DJs Rich Medina, Kaotic Blaze, and Fleg

Dynamic emcees Tweet Boogie and Brave Monk

Food and beverage from Union Market District vendors and specialty Red Bull cocktails available for purchase

A day-long, family-friendly event to inspire all ages

TICKETS: General Admission, Youth Admission (ages 12 and under and students with valid school ID), and Dancer Admission (competitors) for the main event can purchase tickets at https://justedeboutdc2018.eventbrite.com, as well as at the door of Dock 5, where doors will open starting at 12:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 2. Ticket prices range from $5-30 for the main event.

Tickets for the urban dance master classes with Juste Debout judges can be purchased at https://jdusamasterdanceclasses.eventbrite.com, as well as at the door of the Dance Institute of Washington starting at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, December 3 and Tuesday, December 4, with a 20 percent discount offered to dancers who sign up for a four-class pass. Ticket prices range from $12-15 for the master classes.

Please find photos for press use attached (all photos courtesy of Juste Debout).

ABOUT WORDS BEATS & LIFE: Words Beats & Life, Inc. (WBL) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit made up of unapologetic advocates for the transformative power of Hip-Hop culture in all its forms, empowering artists to relentlessly create and refine systems that demonstrate positive change through creativity. The organization is based in Washington, DC and provides critical opportunities for Hip-Hop artists, scholars, practitioners, educators, and activists. We produce the world’s only academic peer-reviewed journal of Hip-Hop, embracing the sacred nature of roles as keepers and innovators of our culture. Our events and programs bring together diverse communities from the United States and around the globe. For more information, visit wblinc.org or follow us @wordsbeatslife

