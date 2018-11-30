Holiday Gift Guide: 25 Grooming Sets You’ll Want For Yourself

Give the gift of a clean shave, great skin ,the perfect shower, or timeless fragrance with these amazing holiday grooming sets. From TSA-friendly buys to splurge-worthy designer collections, these limited-edition kits are so good you may want to just cop them for yourself.
1. Kiehl’s Men’s On-The-Go Essentials Set ($48; Neiman Marcus)
2. Bevel Shave Starter Kit ($68.99; amazon.com)
3.Ceylon Skincare Set ($34.95; ceylonskincare.com)
4. Duke Cannon Handsome Man Grooming Can ($19.99; Target)
5. Stefano Ricci Mens Royal Eagle Cologne and Candle Gift Set (Price Upon Request; Neiman Marcus)
6. Triumph & Disaster On The Road travel Kit ($69; triumphanddisaster.com)
7. Chanel Bleu de Chanel Eau de Parfum Travel Spray Set ($154; Neiman Marcus)
8. Baxter of California BARBE(RED) Set ($59; baxterofcalifornia.com)
9. Men’s Society Super Dad Recovery Kit ($35; Neiman Marcus)
10. Tom Ford Private Blend Collection Coffret, 6 Piece ($350; Neiman Marcus)
11. Musgo Real Spiced Citrus Gift Set ($120; mrporter.com)
12. MR. PORTER GROOMING 12 Days of Grooming Advent Calendar ($190; mrporter.com)
13. Tom Dixon Royalty Scented Candle, Hand Wash and Balm Set ($155; mrporter.com)
14. Bulldog Skincare Beard Care Kit ($14.99; amazon.com)
15. Aesop Boston Grooming Kit ($75; mrporter.com)
16. Molton Brown Tobacco Absolute Fragrance Layering Gift Set ($85; Neiman Marcus)
17. Beekman 1802 Light As Air 3 Piece Set With Bag ($70; HSN)
18. Herbivore Botanicals Beard Tonic Sampler ($22; herbivorebotanicals.com)
19. Gillette Limited-Edition Mach 3 Turbo Gift Pack (19.99; Drugstores)
20. 18.21 Man Made Wash & Pomade ($43; 1821manmade.com)
21. Harry’s Winston Travel Set ($65; mrporter.com)
22. Cremo Beard Grooming Kit ($14.99; Target)
23. Carthusia Salone Da Barba Luxury Shaving Trunk ($1200; Barneys)
24. JR Smith x Team Swoosh Scotch Porter Dopp Kit ($89.99; scotchporter.com)
25. Jack Black The Jack of All Trades Set ($49; getjackblack.com)
