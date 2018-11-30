Holiday Gift Guide: 25 Grooming Sets You’ll Want For Yourself

” data-medium-file=”https://ionecassius.files.wordpress.com/2017/11/15113629495574.jpg?quality=80&strip=all&w=300&strip=all data-large-file=”https://ionecassius.files.wordpress.com/2017/11/15113629495574.jpg?quality=80&strip=all&w=1024&strip=all class=”alignnone size-large wp-image-36554″ src=”https://ionecassius.files.wordpress.com/2017/11/15113629495574.jpg?w=1024&quality=80&strip=all alt=”Scotch Porter x J.R. Smith Partner for Limited Edition Dopp Kit” width=”1024″ height=”684″ /> Source: Courtesy of Scotch Porter / Courtesy of Scotch Porter

Give the gift of a clean shave, great skin ,the perfect shower, or timeless fragrance with these amazing holiday grooming sets. From TSA-friendly buys to splurge-worthy designer collections, these limited-edition kits are so good you may want to just cop them for yourself.

1. Kiehl’s Men’s On-The-Go Essentials Set ($48; Neiman Marcus)

” data-medium-file=”https://ionecassius.files.wordpress.com/2018/11/15435192275168.jpg?quality=80&strip=all&w=240&strip=all data-large-file=”https://ionecassius.files.wordpress.com/2018/11/15435192275168.jpg?quality=80&strip=all&w=819&strip=all class=”alignnone size-large wp-image-85128″ src=”https://ionecassius.files.wordpress.com/2018/11/15435192275168.jpg?w=819&quality=80&strip=all alt=”Kiehl’s” width=”819″ height=”1024″ /> Source: Courtesy of Neiman Marcus / Courtesy of Neiman Marcus

2. Bevel Shave Starter Kit ($68.99; amazon.com)

3.Ceylon Skincare Set ($34.95; ceylonskincare.com)

4. Duke Cannon Handsome Man Grooming Can ($19.99; Target)

” data-medium-file=”https://ionecassius.files.wordpress.com/2018/11/15435194848726.jpg?quality=80&strip=all&w=300&strip=all data-large-file=”https://ionecassius.files.wordpress.com/2018/11/15435194848726.jpg?quality=80&strip=all&w=1024&strip=all class=”alignnone size-large wp-image-85133″ src=”https://ionecassius.files.wordpress.com/2018/11/15435194848726.jpg?w=1024&quality=80&strip=all alt=”Duke Cannon” width=”1024″ height=”1024″ /> Source: Courtesy of Target / Courtesy of Target

5. Stefano Ricci Mens Royal Eagle Cologne and Candle Gift Set (Price Upon Request; Neiman Marcus)

6. Triumph & Disaster On The Road travel Kit ($69; triumphanddisaster.com)

7. Chanel Bleu de Chanel Eau de Parfum Travel Spray Set ($154; Neiman Marcus)

8. Baxter of California BARBE(RED) Set ($59; baxterofcalifornia.com)

9. Men’s Society Super Dad Recovery Kit ($35; Neiman Marcus)

10. Tom Ford Private Blend Collection Coffret, 6 Piece ($350; Neiman Marcus)

11. Musgo Real Spiced Citrus Gift Set ($120; mrporter.com)

12. MR. PORTER GROOMING 12 Days of Grooming Advent Calendar ($190; mrporter.com)

13. Tom Dixon Royalty Scented Candle, Hand Wash and Balm Set ($155; mrporter.com)

14. Bulldog Skincare Beard Care Kit ($14.99; amazon.com)

15. Aesop Boston Grooming Kit ($75; mrporter.com)

16. Molton Brown Tobacco Absolute Fragrance Layering Gift Set ($85; Neiman Marcus)

17. Beekman 1802 Light As Air 3 Piece Set With Bag ($70; HSN)

18. Herbivore Botanicals Beard Tonic Sampler ($22; herbivorebotanicals.com)

19. Gillette Limited-Edition Mach 3 Turbo Gift Pack (19.99; Drugstores)

20. 18.21 Man Made Wash & Pomade ($43; 1821manmade.com)

21. Harry’s Winston Travel Set ($65; mrporter.com)

22. Cremo Beard Grooming Kit ($14.99; Target)

23. Carthusia Salone Da Barba Luxury Shaving Trunk ($1200; Barneys)

24. JR Smith x Team Swoosh Scotch Porter Dopp Kit ($89.99; scotchporter.com)

25. Jack Black The Jack of All Trades Set ($49; getjackblack.com)

Holiday Gift Guide: 25 Grooming Sets You’ll Want For Yourself was originally published on Cassiuslife.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: