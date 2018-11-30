DJ Freeez X Bennie Bates Exclusive Interview

YOU KNOW THE VIBES

Top Dog, Bennie Bates comes to the DMV and stops past 93.9 WKYS to chop it up with DJ Freeez. Aside from the New Jersey artist being popping since a 16 year old dancer, racking up over 1,000,000 views on Youtube, he’s still humbled by the new levels of attention he’s been getting as a recording artist. After creating the imprint, Pretty Gritty Records, and the success of Top Dog, the album, DJ Freeez gifts Bates with some vinyl records he may relate to.

Going further into conversation, Bennie Bates elaborates on being the “top dog” of his area and future plans for the upcoming year. Further talks include the growth from the past EP, Project 21, plus his relationships with potential record labels, women, and popular journalists like DJ Akademiks.

The album-entitled single Top Dog is the record with the most potential coming out of the Tri-State with constant radio play, while gaining new recognition every day.

