Wrist Swag: A$AP Ferg’s New G-Shock Watch Drops Today

Casio G-SHOCK teamed up with A$AP Ferg to create a new timepiece, the GA110FRG-7A. Based on the brand’s original GA110 model, the design has a transparent band and bezel with blue, red and yellow accents. Ferg’s signature is featured on the band loop and case back.

News of the drop comes as a follow-up to the Harlem rapper’s performance at G-SHOCK’s 35th Anniversary event in New York. “G-SHOCK is legendary and I’m so excited to introduce this watch to the world,” said Ferg. “I really enjoyed the collaborative design process and I think my fans are going to love the result.”

The brand launched a special video celebrating the launch, shown below.

The limited-edition timepiece was inspired by his family memories. “When I sat down to design my G-SHOCK watch, it brought me back to a memory I didn’t realize I had: my Aunt Kim’s bedroom telephone,” Ferg explains. “It was a transparent phone, where you can see all the inner workings and when it rang it lit up inside. That design was so beautiful to me. It had a bit of primary colors and touches of neon throughout. I wanted my watch to look the same way. Transparent with neon hits; clean and beautiful.”

Just in time for the for the holiday season, the timepiece launched today at Dover Street Market New York and Los Angeles. It will then be available for purchase beginning in December 1, 2018 at G-SHOCK authorized retailers including Macy’s, G-SHOCK Soho Store, and gshock.com.timepiece. Cop it now for $150.

