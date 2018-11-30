The Winter Boots You Should Add To Your Rotation Right Now

” data-medium-file=”https://ionecassius.files.wordpress.com/2018/11/15435959458757.jpg?quality=80&strip=all&w=300&strip=all data-large-file=”https://ionecassius.files.wordpress.com/2018/11/15435959458757.jpg?quality=80&strip=all&w=1024&strip=all class=”alignnone size-large wp-image-85242″ src=”https://ionecassius.files.wordpress.com/2018/11/15435959458757.jpg?w=1024&quality=80&strip=all alt=”Undefeated x Bape” width=”1024″ height=”1024″ /> Source: Courtesy of Undefeated / Courtesy of Unfedeated

It’s time you invest in some stylish boots for those frigid workdays, rainy nights and snow-filled weekends. Finding a pair that isn’t ugly can be a challenge though. Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out our list of winter must-haves from Supreme, J.Crew, Timberland and more.

1. J.Crew X Timberland GT Scramble Hiking Boots

($175; jcrew.com)

The waterproof style features with Vibram soles and Cordura fabric, making them durable and highly functional. Available in three color ways cop it now on the brand’s site.

2. Todd Snyder Triker’s Stephen White Vibram Sole Boot

($645; toddsnyder.com)

Founded in 1829, Tricker’s is one of England’s longest established shoemakers, providing footwear for the British Royal Household. These suede booties perfectly transition from work to weekend thanks to clean lines and comfy, sort-inspired sole.

3. BNY Sole Series Timberland Boots

($220; Barneys)

Part of the 2018 BNY Sole Series, an exclusive collaboration between Barneys New York and Timberland, these brown burnished leather lace-ups feature a black padded suede collar and rugged lug sole.

4. G-Star RAW Rackham Boot

($310; g-star.com)

A perfect match for your go-to cargos or khaki pants.

5. OVO x Timberland 6-inch Boots

($280; octobersveryown.com)

Black combat-ish lace-up boots are perfect for giving your Chelsea boots a well-deserved break from the spotlight. Try this Drake-approved remix on classic Timbs.

6. Mr. P Jacques Leather Boots

($550; mrporter.com)

E-commerce site MR. PORTER launched a private-label brand of menswear essentials. The rugged lug sole on these oxblood lace-ups will keep your boots looking good long after week one.

7. Supreme x Timberland World Hiker Front Country Boot

(Price Upon Request; supremenewyork.com)

Supreme teamed up with Timberland to launch three exclusive colorways of this limited-edition drop, featuring waterproof GORE-TEX leather with a Vibram rubber outsole, seam sealed construction and two additional sets of laces.

8. Dsquared2 Lug Sole Ankle Boots

($870; farfetch.com)

These burnished laces feature brogue detailing, a branded insole, a pull tab at the rear and a speckled effect rubber outsole.

9. Zara Brown Split Suede Ankle Boots

($99.90; zara.com)

These sporty leather pull-tab ankle boots are the ultimate work to weekend show.

10. UNDFTD x Bape x Timberland 6-inch Boot

($220; undefeated.com)

The iconic wheat lace-up got an UNDEFEATED and BAPE makeover, with debased camp detail featuring hidden ape heads and camouflage-colored laces.

11. New Republic by Mark McNairy Chuck Suede Chelsea Boot

($99; newrepublicman.com)

This best-seller has inner padding for extra warmth, a gummy sole soft extra wearability and an elastic gusset to slide on with ease.

12. Red Wing x Todd Snyder Moc Toe Boot

($380; toddsnyder.com)

Inspired by the 877 classic moc boot–an iconic Red Wing safety shoe worn by American laborers and sportsmen since 1953– this Todd Snyder remix is a ruggedly sporty option for the modern gentleman.

13. Zara Lug Sole Boots

($89.90; zara.com)

Pair with black slim-straight jeans or tailored trousers for a stylish look that withstand the elements.

(Price Upon Request; NTWRK)

This remix on a footwear classic features ‘Enter the Wu-Tang’ and ‘9 November 1993’ on the tongue, as well as the iconic Wu-Tang logo on the heel.

