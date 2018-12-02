CLOSE
Little Bacon Bear
[New Music] Chaz French ft. IDK & Jay 305 – Caliente

Where’s the flame emoji at?

Chaz French might be onto something with his latest track called “Caliente”. With features from IDK (formerly ‘Jay IDK’) another native of the DMV area and Jay 305 of LA, I foresee a not-so chilly winter.Caliente is a bit of a step outside the box for Chaz French; I won’t lie – I’m thoroughly curious to see what Chaz will do next to follow this track up. He’s been too quiet since his last project. When an artist wipes their Instagram clean, something’s coming right?!

Stream the track below:

Soundcloud

Spotify

Apple Music

https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/caliente-feat-idk-jay-305-single/1442971222

 

 

