These Stylish Sweatshirts Will Upgrade Your Weekend Style

From Todd Synder's "Peanuts" collab to GQ's Gap capsule collection.

The sweatshirt is a wardrobe essential that practically every guy owns. While in the past they’ve been relegated to the gym or weekend errands, today they’re on designer runways, worn with suits and rocked on the red carpet by some of the most fashionable men in the game. A new crop of iterations with designer details and top-notch fabric is making it easier to upgrade your off-duty looks. From Todd Snyder’s whimsical Peanuts collab to GQ’s GAP capsule collection, check out our top picks below.

1. GQ for GAP

Gap tapped fashion heavyweights Balmain, Dsquared2, MSGM, No Vacancy Inn, Officine Générale, Opening Ceremony, Stampd and Surf is Dead to design their take on the classic Gap sweatshirt. Each designer used custom colors and graphics to incorporated their logo alongside the Gap logo. As part of this year’s program, GQ will be making donations on behalf of each designer to the causes of their choice. Ranging from $78-$148, The collection is available now at select Gap stores and online at gap.com/gq.

2. Todd Snyder x Peanuts

Just in time for airings of the Charlie Brown holiday specials, Todd Snyder dropped lineup of Todd Snyder x Champion knitwear featuring the cast of Peanuts. The limited edition capsule includes premium crewneck sweatshirts and hoodies detailed with a series of authentic cartoon graphics and all-over prints featuring Charlie Brown, Linus, Snoopy, Woodstock and the rest of the crew. The lineup is available at toddsnyder.com and select Champion stores now.

3. daniel patrik x STARTER Black Label

Luxury streetwear designer daniel patrick, and STARTER Black Label dropped a 90’s inspired Holiday collection featuring long and short-sleeve tees, snapbacks, tracksuits, windbreakers and the infamous satin STARTER jacket, re-imagined in monochrome with DP in varsity lettering and contrasting stripe design. There’s also a dope selection of must-have logo hoodies in a variety of shades available now at Daniel Patrick’s Melrose Store, danielpatrick.us, Wish ATL, and DTS Chicago.

4. UNDEFEATED Holiday Collection

UNDEFEATED’s Holiday 2018 collection features slight tweaks to wardrobe staples like classic sweatsuits and rugby shirts. The branded hoodies featured in various hues are closet staples. Cop them in every shade at undefeated.com.

5. UNION X AIR JORDAN

Chris Gibbs, owner of cult retailer Union Los Angeles, teamed up with Jordan Brand on a 90s-style capsule collection featuring reworked Air Jordan Is and a lineup essential sweats washed and distressed to perfectly match the era. Shop the lineup now at select retailers and Union Los Angeles.

