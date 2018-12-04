These Stylish Sweatshirts Will Upgrade Your Weekend Style

The sweatshirt is a wardrobe essential that practically every guy owns. While in the past they’ve been relegated to the gym or weekend errands, today they’re on designer runways, worn with suits and rocked on the red carpet by some of the most fashionable men in the game. A new crop of iterations with designer details and top-notch fabric is making it easier to upgrade your off-duty looks. From Todd Snyder’s whimsical Peanuts collab to GQ’s GAP capsule collection, check out our top picks below.
1. GQ for GAP
GQ for Gap
GQ for Gap
1. GQ for GAPSource:Courtesy of Gap 1 of 22
2. GQ for GAPSource:Courtesy of Gap 2 of 22
3. GQ for GAPSource:Courtesy of Gap 3 of 22
4. GQ for GAPSource:Courtesy of Gap 4 of 22
5. GQ for GAPSource:Courtesy of Gap 5 of 22
6. GQ for GAPSource:Courtesy of Gap 6 of 22
7. GQ for GAPSource:Courtesy of Gap 7 of 22
8. GQ for GAPSource:Courtesy of Gap 8 of 22
9. GQ for GAPSource:Courtesy of Gap 9 of 22
10. GQ for GAPSource:Courtesy of Gap 10 of 22
11. GQ for GAPSource:Courtesy of Gap 11 of 22
12. GQ for GAPSource:Courtesy of Gap 12 of 22
13. GQ for GAPSource:Courtesy of Gap 13 of 22
14. GQ for GAPSource:Courtesy of Gap 14 of 22
15. GQ for GAPSource:Courtesy of Gap 15 of 22
16. GQ for GAPSource:Courtesy of Gap 16 of 22
17. GQ for GAPSource:Courtesy of Gap 17 of 22
18. GQ for GAPSource:Courtesy of Gap 18 of 22
19. GQ for GAPSource:Courtesy of Gap 19 of 22
20. GQ for GAPSource:Courtesy of Gap 20 of 22
21. GQ for GAPSource:Courtesy of Gap 21 of 22
22. GQ for GAPSource:Courtesy of Gap 22 of 22
Gap tapped fashion heavyweights Balmain, Dsquared2, MSGM, No Vacancy Inn, Officine Générale, Opening Ceremony, Stampd and Surf is Dead to design their take on the classic Gap sweatshirt. Each designer used custom colors and graphics to incorporated their logo alongside the Gap logo. As part of this year’s program, GQ will be making donations on behalf of each designer to the causes of their choice. Ranging from $78-$148, The collection is available now at select Gap stores and online at gap.com/gq.
2. Todd Snyder x Peanuts
Todd Snyder x Peanuts
Todd Snyder x Peanuts
1. Todd Snyder x PeanutsSource:Courtesy of Todd Snyder 1 of 10
2. Todd Snyder x PeanutsSource:Courtesy of Todd Snyder 2 of 10
3. Todd Snyder x PeanutsSource:Courtesy of Todd Snyder 3 of 10
4. Todd Snyder x PeanutsSource:Courtesy of Todd Snyder 4 of 10
5. Todd Snyder x PeanutsSource:Courtesy of Todd Snyder 5 of 10
6. Todd Snyder x PeanutsSource:Courtesy of Todd Snyder 6 of 10
7. Todd Snyder x PeanutsSource:Courtesy of Todd Snyder 7 of 10
8. Todd Snyder x PeanutsSource:Courtesy of Todd Snyder 8 of 10
9. Todd Snyder x PeanutsSource:Courtesy of Todd Snyder 9 of 10
10. Todd Snyder x PeanutsSource:Courtesy of Todd Snyder 10 of 10
Just in time for airings of the Charlie Brown holiday specials, Todd Snyder dropped lineup of Todd Snyder x Champion knitwear featuring the cast of Peanuts. The limited edition capsule includes premium crewneck sweatshirts and hoodies detailed with a series of authentic cartoon graphics and all-over prints featuring Charlie Brown, Linus, Snoopy, Woodstock and the rest of the crew. The lineup is available at toddsnyder.com and select Champion stores now.
3. daniel patrik x STARTER Black Label
daniel patrik x STARTER Black Label
daniel patrik x STARTER Black Label
1. daniel partik x STARTERSource:Courtesy of daniel patrik 1 of 8
2. daniel partik x STARTERSource:Courtesy of daniel patrik 2 of 8
3. daniel partik x STARTERSource:Courtesy of daniel patrik 3 of 8
4. daniel partik x STARTERSource:Courtesy of daniel patrik 4 of 8
5. daniel partik x STARTERSource:Courtesy of daniel patrik 5 of 8
6. daniel partik x STARTERSource:Courtesy of daniel patrik 6 of 8
7. daniel partik x STARTERSource:Courtesy of daniel patrik 7 of 8
8. daniel partik x STARTERSource:Courtesy of daniel patrik 8 of 8
Luxury streetwear designer daniel patrick, and STARTER Black Label dropped a 90’s inspired Holiday collection featuring long and short-sleeve tees, snapbacks, tracksuits, windbreakers and the infamous satin STARTER jacket, re-imagined in monochrome with DP in varsity lettering and contrasting stripe design. There’s also a dope selection of must-have logo hoodies in a variety of shades available now at Daniel Patrick’s Melrose Store, danielpatrick.us, Wish ATL, and DTS Chicago.
4. UNDEFEATED Holiday Collection
UNDEFEATED Holiday 2018
UNDEFEATED Holiday 2018
1. UNDEFEATED Holiday 2018Source:Courtesy of Undefeated 1 of 3
2. UNDEFEATED Holiday 2018Source:Courtesy of Undefeated 2 of 3
3. UNDEFEATED Holiday 2018Source:Courtesy of Undefeated 3 of 3
UNDEFEATED’s Holiday 2018 collection features slight tweaks to wardrobe staples like classic sweatsuits and rugby shirts. The branded hoodies featured in various hues are closet staples. Cop them in every shade at undefeated.com.
5. UNION X AIR JORDAN
UNION x Jordan Brand
UNION x Jordan Brand
1. Jordan BrandSource:Courtesy Of Jordan Brand 1 of 5
2. Jordan BrandSource:Courtesy Of Jordan Brand 2 of 5
3. Jordan BrandSource:Courtesy Of Jordan Brand 3 of 5
4. Jordan BrandSource:Courtesy Of Jordan Brand 4 of 5
5. Jordan BrandSource:Courtesy Of Jordan Brand 5 of 5
Chris Gibbs, owner of cult retailer Union Los Angeles, teamed up with Jordan Brand on a 90s-style capsule collection featuring reworked Air Jordan Is and a lineup essential sweats washed and distressed to perfectly match the era. Shop the lineup now at select retailers and Union Los Angeles.
These Stylish Sweatshirts Will Upgrade Your Weekend Style was originally published on Cassiuslife.com