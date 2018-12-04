These Stylish Sweatshirts Will Upgrade Your Weekend Style

The sweatshirt is a wardrobe essential that practically every guy owns. While in the past they’ve been relegated to the gym or weekend errands, today they’re on designer runways, worn with suits and rocked on the red carpet by some of the most fashionable men in the game. A new crop of iterations with designer details and top-notch fabric is making it easier to upgrade your off-duty looks. From Todd Snyder’s whimsical Peanuts collab to GQ’s GAP capsule collection, check out our top picks below.

1. GQ for GAP

GQ for Gap 22 photos Launch gallery GQ for Gap 1. GQ for GAP Source:Courtesy of Gap 1 of 22 2. GQ for GAP Source:Courtesy of Gap 2 of 22 3. GQ for GAP Source:Courtesy of Gap 3 of 22 4. GQ for GAP Source:Courtesy of Gap 4 of 22 5. GQ for GAP Source:Courtesy of Gap 5 of 22 6. GQ for GAP Source:Courtesy of Gap 6 of 22 7. GQ for GAP Source:Courtesy of Gap 7 of 22 8. GQ for GAP Source:Courtesy of Gap 8 of 22 9. GQ for GAP Source:Courtesy of Gap 9 of 22 10. GQ for GAP Source:Courtesy of Gap 10 of 22 11. GQ for GAP Source:Courtesy of Gap 11 of 22 12. GQ for GAP Source:Courtesy of Gap 12 of 22 13. GQ for GAP Source:Courtesy of Gap 13 of 22 14. GQ for GAP Source:Courtesy of Gap 14 of 22 15. GQ for GAP Source:Courtesy of Gap 15 of 22 16. GQ for GAP Source:Courtesy of Gap 16 of 22 17. GQ for GAP Source:Courtesy of Gap 17 of 22 18. GQ for GAP Source:Courtesy of Gap 18 of 22 19. GQ for GAP Source:Courtesy of Gap 19 of 22 20. GQ for GAP Source:Courtesy of Gap 20 of 22 21. GQ for GAP Source:Courtesy of Gap 21 of 22 22. GQ for GAP Source:Courtesy of Gap 22 of 22 Skip ad Continue reading GQ for Gap GQ for Gap

Gap tapped fashion heavyweights Balmain, Dsquared2, MSGM, No Vacancy Inn, Officine Générale, Opening Ceremony, Stampd and Surf is Dead to design their take on the classic Gap sweatshirt. Each designer used custom colors and graphics to incorporated their logo alongside the Gap logo. As part of this year’s program, GQ will be making donations on behalf of each designer to the causes of their choice. Ranging from $78-$148, The collection is available now at select Gap stores and online at gap.com/gq.

2. Todd Snyder x Peanuts

Todd Snyder x Peanuts 10 photos Launch gallery Todd Snyder x Peanuts 1. Todd Snyder x Peanuts Source:Courtesy of Todd Snyder 1 of 10 2. Todd Snyder x Peanuts Source:Courtesy of Todd Snyder 2 of 10 3. Todd Snyder x Peanuts Source:Courtesy of Todd Snyder 3 of 10 4. Todd Snyder x Peanuts Source:Courtesy of Todd Snyder 4 of 10 5. Todd Snyder x Peanuts Source:Courtesy of Todd Snyder 5 of 10 6. Todd Snyder x Peanuts Source:Courtesy of Todd Snyder 6 of 10 7. Todd Snyder x Peanuts Source:Courtesy of Todd Snyder 7 of 10 8. Todd Snyder x Peanuts Source:Courtesy of Todd Snyder 8 of 10 9. Todd Snyder x Peanuts Source:Courtesy of Todd Snyder 9 of 10 10. Todd Snyder x Peanuts Source:Courtesy of Todd Snyder 10 of 10 Skip ad Continue reading Todd Snyder x Peanuts Todd Snyder x Peanuts

Just in time for airings of the Charlie Brown holiday specials, Todd Snyder dropped lineup of Todd Snyder x Champion knitwear featuring the cast of Peanuts. The limited edition capsule includes premium crewneck sweatshirts and hoodies detailed with a series of authentic cartoon graphics and all-over prints featuring Charlie Brown, Linus, Snoopy, Woodstock and the rest of the crew. The lineup is available at toddsnyder.com and select Champion stores now.

3. daniel patrik x STARTER Black Label

daniel patrik x STARTER Black Label 8 photos Launch gallery daniel patrik x STARTER Black Label 1. daniel partik x STARTER Source:Courtesy of daniel patrik 1 of 8 2. daniel partik x STARTER Source:Courtesy of daniel patrik 2 of 8 3. daniel partik x STARTER Source:Courtesy of daniel patrik 3 of 8 4. daniel partik x STARTER Source:Courtesy of daniel patrik 4 of 8 5. daniel partik x STARTER Source:Courtesy of daniel patrik 5 of 8 6. daniel partik x STARTER Source:Courtesy of daniel patrik 6 of 8 7. daniel partik x STARTER Source:Courtesy of daniel patrik 7 of 8 8. daniel partik x STARTER Source:Courtesy of daniel patrik 8 of 8 Skip ad Continue reading daniel patrik x STARTER Black Label daniel patrik x STARTER Black Label

Luxury streetwear designer daniel patrick, and STARTER Black Label dropped a 90’s inspired Holiday collection featuring long and short-sleeve tees, snapbacks, tracksuits, windbreakers and the infamous satin STARTER jacket, re-imagined in monochrome with DP in varsity lettering and contrasting stripe design. There’s also a dope selection of must-have logo hoodies in a variety of shades available now at Daniel Patrick’s Melrose Store, danielpatrick.us, Wish ATL, and DTS Chicago.

4. UNDEFEATED Holiday Collection

UNDEFEATED’s Holiday 2018 collection features slight tweaks to wardrobe staples like classic sweatsuits and rugby shirts. The branded hoodies featured in various hues are closet staples. Cop them in every shade at undefeated.com.

Chris Gibbs, owner of cult retailer Union Los Angeles, teamed up with Jordan Brand on a 90s-style capsule collection featuring reworked Air Jordan Is and a lineup essential sweats washed and distressed to perfectly match the era. Shop the lineup now at select retailers and Union Los Angeles.

These Stylish Sweatshirts Will Upgrade Your Weekend Style was originally published on Cassiuslife.com