Kevin Durant is still very much a star in the NBA and will be for years without a doubt, but he’s already moving into other endeavors. Apple has ordered his Swagger television show to its streaming services, which will focus loosely on Durant’s own rise in the amateur ranks within the Washington, D.C. area.

Deadline reports:

Written and directed by Bythewood, who also serves as showrunner, Swagger is inspired by Durant’s youth basketball experiences. It explores the world of AAU basketball in the nation’s capital, and the players, their families and coaches who walk the fine line between dreams and ambition, and opportunism and corruption.

Bythewood executive produces with Durant, Brian Grazer and Francie Calfo for Imagine TV, and Rich Kleiman for Thirty Five Ventures.

The pickup for Swagger, which had been in the works for awhile, comes days after the announcement of a Universal movie based on the formative early years of fellow NBA star LeBron James playing on a youth basketball team in Ohio.

James Seidman will serve as the Imagine executive on Swagger; Sarah Flynn will serve as executive for Thirty Five Ventures. The drama is co-produced by Imagine TV and CBS TV Studios.

Thirty Five Ventures is Durant’s production company. Reggie Rock Bythewood co-created Fox’s 2017 limited series, Shots Fired.

—

Photo: WENN

Apple Orders Kevin Durant’s ‘Swagger’ Series To Its Streaming Service was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: