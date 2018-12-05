Mike Vick Offers Advice To Kareem Hunt, “Get Help!”

Mike Vick is sharing his point of view on this whole Kareem Hunt domestic violence ordeal. He told TMZ cameras,

“He can always reach out to me, I’m going to give him positive advice. I didn’t condone what he did, I’m agains that-but he’s gotta learn from the situation.”

Vick admits he wouldn’t have made it through his darkest times without the support of his family and friends and getting the professional help needed.

“As a man, you’ve got to take everything into account. And hopefully, he lands on his feet. As long as he works on it.”

We hope so too!

