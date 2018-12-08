CLOSE
National
HomeNational

‘A Different World’ Cast Presents HBCU With $100K Scholarship Check

The check was a part of Ford’s Ultimate Homecoming Takeover initiative.

Leave a comment

The hit late-80s sitcom A Different World was instrumental in shaping the narrative surrounding Black students and higher education. The cast of the show recently paid it forward by presenting a $100,000 check from Ford to an HBCU, Ebony reported.

The check, which was a part of Ford’s Ultimate Homecoming Takeover initiative, was given to Southwestern Christian College in Texas, the news outlet writes. The initiative was launched as an avenue to empower Black students to further their education and strengthen programs at historically Black colleges and universities across the country. Amongst the cast members who presented the check were Cree Summer, Jasmine Guy, Darryl Bell, and Kadeem Hardison.

The actors discussed the Black experience at colleges and universities throughout the country and spoke about the influence of their show. “I loved the diversity of the cast. Usually, actors are the Black person on a show [as in there’s only one type of black person] and it’s very hard to represent everything about Black people in one person,” said Guy, according to the news outlet. “We had different classes, different colorings, different backgrounds, different aspirations and that’s one thing I loved about A Different World. It showed the true spirit about what being Black is, and that it is diverse within itself.”

Bell added that the show was powerful in sparking important conversations surrounding the Black community as the storylines addressed social and political issues. “No matter what topic was discussed, it wasn’t a monolithic response; it was something that was always challenging and relevant, it was important and we managed to be funny while we did it! That’s why I think it lasted so long and stayed evergreen,” he said.

Several celebrities have shown their support for HBCUs this year. In July, Beyoncé awarded eight HBCU students with scholarships.

SEE ALSO:

Beyoncé Awards Eight HBCU Students With Scholarships

Hampton University Becomes First HBCU To Have Women’s Triathlon Team

Kevin Hart Birthday Celebration And Mural Dedication

That Was Quick! Kevin Hart Quits The Oscars After Homophobic Tweets Come Back To Haunt Him

10 photos Launch gallery

That Was Quick! Kevin Hart Quits The Oscars After Homophobic Tweets Come Back To Haunt Him

Continue reading That Was Quick! Kevin Hart Quits The Oscars After Homophobic Tweets Come Back To Haunt Him

That Was Quick! Kevin Hart Quits The Oscars After Homophobic Tweets Come Back To Haunt Him

Another day, another backlash for Kevin Hart. First it was the bizarre cowboys and Indians party, now it's a series of homophobic tweets. See Also: Kevin Hart Responds After Backlash For His Cowboys And Indians Birthday Party — On Thanksgiving Back in 2011, Hart wrote on Twitter, “Yo if my son comes home & try’s 2 play with my daughters doll house I’m going 2 break it over his head & say n my voice ‘stop that’s gay.'” Another tweet said Damien Wayans’ avatar looked like “a gay bill board for AIDS.” Here are a few more: https://twitter.com/KevinHart4real/status/6673828317 https://twitter.com/KevinHart4real/status/8494135548 https://twitter.com/KevinHart4real/status/5177613305 Hart refused to apologize—twice—after the tweets surfaced because he claimed it was already "addressed" years ago. He said on social media, “I chose to pass on the apology. The reason why I passed is I’ve addressed this several times... I’ve said where the rights and wrongs were. I’ve said who I am now versus who I was then. I’ve done it. I’m not going to continue to go back. We feed on Internet trolls and we reward them. I’m not going to do it. I’m going to stand my ground. Regardless Academy, I’m thankful for the opportunity. If it goes away, no harm, no foul.” https://www.instagram.com/p/BrEjHFCFe83/ Just hours later, Hart announced he was stepping down from hosting the Oscars. He then apologized, writing, “I have made the choice to step down from hosting this year’s Oscars....this is because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists. I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past. I’m sorry that I hurt people...I am evolving and want to continue to do so. My goal is to bring people together not tear us apart. Much love & appreciation to the Academy. I hope we can meet again.” See some of the tweets below:

‘A Different World’ Cast Presents HBCU With $100K Scholarship Check was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close