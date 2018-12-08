Trump Is Coming To Baltimore

President Donald Trump is expected to be in Baltimore next week according to FOX 45.

Trump will visit the city on Wednesday for a roundtable with local leaders and mayors. This meeting will not include Mayor Catherine Pugh, who wasn’t invited.

On Wednesday, Dec. 12, President Donald J. Trump will travel to Baltimore, MD, for a roundtable with local leaders and mayors and provide remarks on the Opportunity Zone and Urban Revitalization Initiative, highlighting the Administration’s agenda to expand the economic boom to all Americans, especially those in distressed communities – both rural and urban.

Opportunity Zones, which were part of the tax cuts and reform legislation, is expected to bring billions of private investment and government resources to “distressed” communities.

