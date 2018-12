Voice Of The Youth: LGP Qua Reveals His 5th Endorsement Deal & Giving Back To The Community at #BoominHolidayz

LGP Qua is considered the “Voice of the Youth”, and he lets his actions speak louder than words. He sat down with DJ Caesar to talk about his latest record with Zah Sosaa, and gives us a timeframe for 2019 for when we can see his debut album.

LGP Qua also reveals to us that he just inked his 5th endorsement deal, this time with the Jordan brand! He also recently gave away tons of shoes to children in New York, as well as donating money back to his first school in Philadelphia.

We can’t wait to see what Qua continues to do into 2019 as he leads the new generation of artists and kids!

