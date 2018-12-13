This Brand Created A Simple Grooming Regimen You Can Actually Follow

Most guys only think seriously about grooming when something goes wrong– acne, razor bumps, eczema, dandruff and any other issues that threaten to mess up their game. While certain products can help with isolated issues, a daily regimen will prevent them from wreaking havoc in the first place. But searching for products can be intimidating AF—and once you’ve copped them, do you really know what to do with them?

“We made a conscious effort to include grooming tips – like why you need to use face scrub twice a week to strip away the outer layer of dead skin and clear out your pores.”

Bespoke Post, a subscription service and e-commerce shop for men, recently launched Base Light, it’s first in-house grooming brand featuring six core products that help men create a simple daily grooming routine. The lineup includes a face wash, face scrub, facial moisturizer, body wash, shampoo and conditioner with nourishing ingredients like sweet almond oil, avocado butter oil, and Vitamin E.

“46 percent of our subscribers said that they struggle with dry skin, yet 41 percent said that they never use facial moisturizer.”

The products feature simple packaging with instructions on the back, telling guys exactly how to use them. “We made a conscious effort to include grooming tips – like why you need to use face scrub twice a week to strip away the outer layer of dead skin and clear out your pores,” says Bespoke Post Co-Founder Rishi Prabhu. “46 percent of our subscribers said that they struggle with dry skin, yet 41 percent said that they never use facial moisturizer. That’s why we wanted to create a full range of grooming goods that covers every step of their routine.”

Available for purchase on BespokePost.com, prices range from $11 for the body wash to $16 for the face scrub, facial moisturizer, shampoo, and conditioner. The full set is available via the Groomed box via Bespoke Post’s monthly subscription box service, priced at $45 for Bespoke Post members and $55 for non-members.

This Brand Created A Simple Grooming Regimen You Can Actually Follow was originally published on Cassiuslife.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: