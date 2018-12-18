Washington Redskins Safety Montae Nicholson Arrested & Charged With Assault

Washington Redskins defensive back Montae Nicholson was arrested and charged with misdemeanor assault early Tuesday after a drunken fight at a Northern Virginia. The Redskins front office is aware of the incident as is currently investigating. According to reports, a fight broke out around 2am Tuesday when Nicholson and a female friend honked their horn at a man and woman in Ashburn.

Nicholson, 23, and the female friend, Sydney A. Maggiore, 24, got out of the car and a fight ensued. Maggiore allegedly hit the woman with a bottle while Nicholson is accused of assaulting the man. Both Nicholson and Maggiore were held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center. A court appearance has not yet been scheduled.

Nicholson was a fourth-round draft pick of the Redskins in 2017 out of Michigan State. He lost his starting job in 2018 to Ha Ha Clinton-Dix after he was traded from the Green Bay Packers.

