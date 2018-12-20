Welcome Home, Chico Bean!

Karlous Miller and Chico Bean, stars of MTV’s Wildin’ Out stopped by the Angie Ange Morning Show while on their “85 South Show” Live Podcast Tour.

Chico Bean is a DC native and so excited to be on 93.9! He shared a few memories of how he grew up listening to our station. Karlous and Chico also had fun playing Cuff Cards with the Angie Ange in the Morning crew. In the midst of all of the phone calls and laughter, Angie asked if they would do one of their signature freestyle raps for our listeners. This freestyle is entitled “Black Men Don’t Cheat”.

