Chris Hemsworth & Tessa Thompson Fade Aliens In ‘Men in Black International’ Trailer

Will Smith is gone since this is a spin-off, but by the looks of the first trailer for Men In Black International, the franchise is in good hands. This time, Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson are in the black suits and sunglasses, and packing alien wrecking artillery.

The setting, at least to start, is London and Thompson portrays Agent M, who is the new recruit, while Hemsworth aka Thor is Agent H, the OG of the new duo. Check that, Liam Neeson is the OG, while Agent H is the savvy vet.

With F. Gary Gray directing, we’re already sold.

Peep the trailer for Men In Black International below. The film is due in theaters June 14, 2019.

