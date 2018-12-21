CLOSE
She Said Yes! Joe Budden Proposes to Cyn Santana

Source: Bennett Raglin/BET / Getty

Joe Budden’s had one heck of year and he added to his record of wins Wednesday night.

During a Christmas-themed live taping of The Joe Budden Podcast, Budden popped the question to his now fiancée Cyn Santana.

The Love & Hip Hop: New York star, who gave birth to their son Lex last year, said yes to her co-star.

Check out the full clip of the proposal below.

Joe Budden and Cyn Santana are becoming one of our favorite Instagram couples. Little Lexington is the most adorable baby and when he smiles, we can feel our wombs start jumping. Scroll through this gallery of their cutest social media moments.

She Said Yes! Joe Budden Proposes to Cyn Santana was originally published on 92q.com

