She Said Yes! Joe Budden Proposes to Cyn Santana

Joe Budden’s had one heck of year and he added to his record of wins Wednesday night.

During a Christmas-themed live taping of The Joe Budden Podcast, Budden popped the question to his now fiancée Cyn Santana.

The Love & Hip Hop: New York star, who gave birth to their son Lex last year, said yes to her co-star.

Check out the full clip of the proposal below.

