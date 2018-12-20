Just in time for the holidays, Off-White dropped a Jean-Michel Basquiat-inspired capsule, perfect for any art-lover or streetwear head. The lineup features the artist’s iconic graphics across T-shirts, hoodies, trousers and iPhone accessories.

“Jean-Michel Basquiat is an important link to a downtown New York Culture and an American artist that laid the foundation for Off-White to exist today.”

“Jean-Michel Basquiat is an important link to a downtown New York Culture and an American artist that laid the foundation for Off-White to exist today,” says Creative Director and founder Virgil Abloh. “The collection celebrates that fact.” The lineup let the visionary’s works shine, with Off-White’s signature quotation marks remixed into squiggly “REVENGE” detailing and blank box branding to complement Basquiat’s aesthetic.

Take a look at the full collection below and shop the Off-White Basquiat collection on brand’s web store and select retailers while it lasts.

Off-White X Basquiat 13 photos Launch gallery Off-White X Basquiat 1. Off-White Basquiat Source:Off-White 1 of 13 2. Off-White Basquiat Source:Off-White 2 of 13 3. Off-White Basquiat Source:Off-White 3 of 13 4. Off-White Basquiat Source:Off-White 4 of 13 5. Off-White Basquiat Source:Off-White 5 of 13 6. Off-White Basquiat Source:Off-White 6 of 13 7. Off-White Basquiat Source:Off-White 7 of 13 8. Off-White Basquiat Source:Off-White 8 of 13 9. Off-White Basquiat Source:Off-White 9 of 13 10. Off-White Basquiat Source:Off-White 10 of 13 11. Off-White Basquiat Source:Off-White 11 of 13 12. Off-White Basquiat Source:Off-White 12 of 13 13. Off-White Basquiat Source:Off-White 13 of 13 Skip ad Continue reading Off-White X Basquiat Off-White X Basquiat

Off-White’s Basquiat Collection Is The Holiday Drop We Needed was originally published on Cassiuslife.com