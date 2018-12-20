CLOSE
Off-White’s Basquiat Collection Is The Holiday Drop We Needed

Wearable art.

Off-White Basquiat

Just in time for the holidays, Off-White dropped a Jean-Michel Basquiat-inspired capsule, perfect for any art-lover or streetwear head. The lineup features the artist’s iconic graphics across T-shirts, hoodies, trousers and iPhone accessories.

“Jean-Michel Basquiat is an important link to a downtown New York Culture and an American artist that laid the foundation for Off-White to exist today,” says Creative Director and founder Virgil Abloh.  “The collection celebrates that fact.” The lineup let the visionary’s works shine, with Off-White’s signature quotation marks remixed into squiggly “REVENGE” detailing and blank box branding to complement Basquiat’s aesthetic.

Take a look at the full collection below and shop the Off-White Basquiat collection on brand’s web store and select retailers while it lasts.

