Witnessing Meek Mill go from a rising star to punching bag to a victim of the criminal justice system and back to one of rap’s brightest stars has been nothing less than inspirational. Today the Philadelphia artist/activist continues his road to glory with a video that showcases just how real the struggle can be.

Keeping his latest album Championships abuzz, Meek Mill releases a new clip for his album cut “Trauma” in which he shows how the hard knock life in the hood can take it’s toll on a young mind processing the life.

Down South Kevin Gates struggles with his own ordeal and finds himself going through the motions in the courtroom while letting off some steam in a therapist’s office for his visual to “Discussion.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Mozzy, Barlito Barlito, and more.

MEEK MILL – “TRAUMA”

KEVIN GATES – “DISCUSSION”

MOZZY – “BLACK HEARTED”

BARLITO BARLITO – “WAIT, HOLD ON”

SPLURGE – “STEVE NASH”

Meek Mill “Trauma,” Kevin Gates “Discussion” & More | Daily Visuals was originally published on hiphopwired.com

