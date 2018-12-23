Cardi B Linked Up With Offset Because She Had To Get F*cked

So Cardi B and Offset were recently spotted kicking it in Puerto Rico. It turns out that she linked back up with her maybe soon to be ex-husband because she had to get f*cked.

Hey, that’s what she said, literally.

But first, Bardi and Offset were recently spotted on a jetski in Puerto Rico.

This comes after Offset crashed her Rolling Loud set last week with his struggle take me back move going over even worse then you would have thought.

Nevertheless, the couple was reportedly getting along great in P.R. Also, Cardi took to the ‘Gram to reveal why they were seen together again, for now. Actually, on an IG Live she was putting the jetski company on blast for selling the pictures to TMZ. At the close of the clip, Cardi can be heard saying, “I just had to get fucked. That’s all.”

And there you have it.

—

